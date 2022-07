Pitlick signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Canadiens on Saturday.

Pitlick drew into 66 games split between the Wild and the Canadiens last season, picking up 15 goals and 37 points over that span. Pitlick may have to settle for a diminished role in 2022-23 due to Montreal's offseason acquisitions at forward, which would obviously have a negative impact on his rate of production.