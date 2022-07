Pitlick was not extended a qualifying offer by the Canadiens on Monday, Sportsnet reports.

As such, the 25-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Pitlick broke out last season to the tune of 37 points in 66 games split between Minnesota and Montreal, so he could attract quite a bit of interest as a cap-friendly, middle-six option for a team in need of secondary scoring.