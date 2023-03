Pitlick registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Pitlick set up Jesse Ylonen's game-winning tally midway through the third period. This was Pitlick's third point over his last six games. The 25-year-old forward is up to four goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 28 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.