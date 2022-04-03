Pitlick had an assist and two shots on net over 22:20 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis has been auditioning a carousel of forwards lately to skate with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the top line. It was Pitlick's turn Saturday, and he and Caufield played give-and-go on a 2-on-0 rush for Montreal's first goal. Pitlick has thrived with the Canadiens and has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) over 24 games with St. Louis behind the bench. While Pitlick's defense is a concern, per Andrew Berkshire of the Montreal Gazette, there's no doubting his offensive zone instincts. Whether or not there's a long-term future in Montreal for the player who was claimed off waivers in January will play out over the offseason, but Pitlick is getting a great opportunity to showcase himself on the team with the third-worst record in the NHL.