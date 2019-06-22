Canadiens' Rhett Pitlick: Upside play for Habs

Pitlick was drafted 131st overall by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The son of former NHL player Lance Pitlick and the brother of Nashville prospect Rem Pitlick, Rhett will follow family tradition and head to the University of Minnesota in the fall. The youngest Pitlick spent most of this past season playing high school hockey in Minnesota, and to no one's surprise, he dominated to the tune of 28 goals and 61 points in 25 games. Pitlick is going to find life much more difficult at "The U", but his elite speed should give Pitlick a chance to be an immediate contributor for the Gophers. This pick is an astute upside play for Montreal.