Canadiens' Riley Barber: Makes Montreal debut
Barber had two shots and two hits over 12:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Barber, a native of the Pittsburgh suburbs, made his Montreal debut against the team he grew up following. The 25-year-old forward, who was (and remains) the leading scorer at AHL Laval, skated on the Canadiens' fourth line and is expected to stay there for the time being. Linemate Matthew Peca (lower body) left Tuesday's game, so there may be a roster spot available Wednesday against the Senators even if Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion) returns.
