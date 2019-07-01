Canadiens' Riley Barber: Signs with Montreal organization
Barber signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Monday.
Barber will make at least $400,000 and can earn as much as $700,000 if he's able to stick around at the NHL level. With only three NHL games under his belt, Barber is little more than organizational depth.
