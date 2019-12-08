Play

Barber was recalled from AHL Laval on Sunday.

Barber has racked up six goals and 18 points in 21 games with AHL Laval this season. His last NHL action game in a three-game stint with the Capitals during the 2016-17 campaign. With several injuries to the forward group in Montreal, Barber could squeeze into the lineup for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.

