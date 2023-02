Kidney has 21 goals and 48 assists through 41 games for Gatineau of the QMJHL.

Kidney, who opened the season with Acadie-Bathurst before joining the Olympiques, is the seventh-ranked scorer in the circuit. A 2021 second-round pick of Montreal, Kidney is known as a playmaker, ranking fourth in assists this season after landing atop the QMJHL in 2021-22 with 70 helpers.