Kidney signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Montreal selected Kidney with the 63rd overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft. The 19-year-old forward spent the 2021-22 campaign with the QMJHL's Acadie-Bathurst Titan, racking up 30 goals and 100 points through 66 contests. Kidney will presumably make the jump to the AHL in 2022-23.