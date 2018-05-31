Valiev and the Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract extension Thursday.

The two-way aspect of this deal gives the Habs roster and salary cap flexibility in case Valiev needs to refine his game in the AHL. A left-shooting rearguard, Valiev was acquired by Montreal in the deal that saw Tomas Plekanec wind up in Toronto last February. Valiev holds promise as a 2014 third-round draft pick, but he'll need to play more before fantasy owners can take him seriously. To date, he's only appeared in 12 games and has been held without a point in that span.