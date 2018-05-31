Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Agrees to one-year, two-way contract renewal
Valiev and the Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract extension Thursday.
The two-way aspect of this deal gives the Habs roster and salary cap flexibility in case Valiev needs to refine his game in the AHL. A left-shooting rearguard, Valiev was acquired by Montreal in the deal that saw Tomas Plekanec wind up in Toronto last February. Valiev holds promise as a 2014 third-round draft pick, but he'll need to play more before fantasy owners can take him seriously. To date, he's only appeared in 12 games and has been held without a point in that span.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...