Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Doesn't seem ready
Valiev (lower body) is projected to be scratched Saturday evening against host Toronto, allhabs.net reports.
It's fun watching players suit up against their former team, but it appears Valiev -- who was traded from the Maple Leafs in the Tomas Plekanec deal -- will miss his fifth consecutive game. This probably won't cause a stir in the fantasy realm, as the defenseman is just getting started on his NHL career and doesn't receive enough playing time even when healthy to warrant a look in virtual settings.
