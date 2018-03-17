Valiev (lower body) is projected to be scratched Saturday evening against host Toronto, allhabs.net reports.

It's fun watching players suit up against their former team, but it appears Valiev -- who was traded from the Maple Leafs in the Tomas Plekanec deal -- will miss his fifth consecutive game. This probably won't cause a stir in the fantasy realm, as the defenseman is just getting started on his NHL career and doesn't receive enough playing time even when healthy to warrant a look in virtual settings.