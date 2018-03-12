Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Out again Monday
Valiev (lower body) won't play against the Blue Jackets on Monday.
This will be the second game in a row that Valiev has missed. However, he's hardly made enough impact for the Canadiens to feel his absence too badly. The 22-year-old has spent most of the season in the AHL and has played in only two games Montreal. Valiev only has until Tuesday to get healthy for the Habs' next contest, so he may be in line to miss another one.
