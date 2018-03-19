Valiev (lower body) isn't ready to return for Monday's tilt against Florida, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

So far in his NHL career, Valiev hasn't been able to notch a point in 12 games with Toronto and Montreal, and he'll have to wait until at least Wednesday against Pittsburgh to get his next opportunity. While he remains out, Brett Lernout should continue to draw into the lineup.