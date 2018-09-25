Valiev was placed on waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Valiev played just two games for Montreal after he was acquired from Toronto. He was in position to play out the final six weeks of the season, but a lower body injury ended that experiment. Without the seasoning those six weeks may have given him, Valiev was likely headed back to the AHL to start the 2018-19 season. He will open the season at AHL Laval if he clears waivers.