Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Promptly recalled from minors
Valiev was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday.
Shipped to Montreal in a 2-for-2 deal headlined by Tomas Plekanec moving to Toronto on Sunday, Valiev ascends to the parent club in the wake of an undisclosed injury that fellow rookie Victor Mete sustained in Friday night's contest against the Islanders. Given that the Habs wasted absolutely no time calling up Vailev, he could end up making his team debut Saturday evening against the Bruins.
