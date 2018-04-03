Valiev (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Laval on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old defenseman has been used sparingly at the highest level since being acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline; we're talking two games and 11:49 of average ice time, amounting to a "cup of coffee" in sports parlance. He must be healthy, though, as he needed to be medically cleared in order to wind up with the team's top developmental affiliate.