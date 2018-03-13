Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Still sidelined
Valiev (lower body) will miss a third straight contest Tuesday against Dallas.
Valiev has gone scoreless in two games with Montreal this campaign, so his absence will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners. The Canadiens should provide an update on his status once he's deemed fit to play.
