Valiev (lower body) won't be ready to play Wednesday evening against the Penguins, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal.

The 22-year-old defenseman is about to miss his seventh straight contest. Originally drafted by the Maple Leafs with a 2014 third-round pick, Valiev carries long-term upside, but he can be safely disregarded in all redraft formats at this time.