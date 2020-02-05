Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Adds assist in win
Poehling had an assist, one shot and three hits over 9:56 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Devils.
Poehling hooked up with fellow fourth-liner Nate Thompson to help bring the Canadiens back from a 3-0 deficit. Tuesday's assist was the rookie's first in the NHL and just the second point in 27 games. Following a one-game healthy scratch last weekend, Poehling has been active in two subsequent games. At some point, maybe later this season or next, the Canadiens will hand the prized prospect more ice time than 10 minutes per game.
