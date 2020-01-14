Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Adds insurance tally
Poehling scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
The 21-year-old's tally was his first point in 20 appearances this season. Poehling has added 29 hits, 17 shots on goal and four PIM while mostly skating a bottom-six role. He's bounced between the Canadiens and AHL Laval multiple times this season. Poehling has 12 points in 26 games with the Rocket, but his stay with the parent club should last awhile long with four Canadiens forwards on the shelf currently.
