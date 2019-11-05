Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Centers third line
Poehling is expected to center the third line when the Canadiens host the Bruins on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Poehling lined up at center on the third line during Monday's practice, his first since he was called up from AHL Laval as a replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin). The 20-year-old not only takes Kotkaniemi's roster spot but also his job on the third line. Poehling, who has posted three goals and two assists in 13 games with the Rocket, acknowledged a slow start to the season, something he attributed to not making the NHL roster out of training camp. "I was still a little upset about the decision when I got sent down, so I think it affected my game for the first couple of weeks. But once I started to realize that just being upset about it isn't going to do anything and just kind of focusing on what's ahead of you is something I did and I think I played really well," said Poehling. It's unclear how much time Kotkaniemi is expected to miss or what it will take for Poehling to remain up in the NHL when Kotkanemi is ready to return.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Gets the call•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: First goal a big one•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Slow start at Laval•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Sent to bus league•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Suiting up for preseason finale•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Not yet cleared for Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.