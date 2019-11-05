Poehling is expected to center the third line when the Canadiens host the Bruins on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Poehling lined up at center on the third line during Monday's practice, his first since he was called up from AHL Laval as a replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin). The 20-year-old not only takes Kotkaniemi's roster spot but also his job on the third line. Poehling, who has posted three goals and two assists in 13 games with the Rocket, acknowledged a slow start to the season, something he attributed to not making the NHL roster out of training camp. "I was still a little upset about the decision when I got sent down, so I think it affected my game for the first couple of weeks. But once I started to realize that just being upset about it isn't going to do anything and just kind of focusing on what's ahead of you is something I did and I think I played really well," said Poehling. It's unclear how much time Kotkaniemi is expected to miss or what it will take for Poehling to remain up in the NHL when Kotkanemi is ready to return.