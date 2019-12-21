Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Coach pleased with effort
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien has been pleased with Poehling's effort since his second call up from AHL Laval, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Poehling has yet to register a point in seven NHL games, but his work on the fourth line has not been unnoticed. "I have no issues with Ryan's game right now," Julien said. "He's a hard worker, he's strong along the walls, he's going to the net hard. He's a bigger body and his presence is noticed out there. I've liked his game and for me what I've seen is that he's been pretty consistent since he came back." Julien has sheltered Poehling, never giving him more than 9:48 of ice time until Thursday's game against Calgary when he played 11:03.
