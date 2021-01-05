Poehling may not have a spot on the opening night roster, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens added several veteran forwards during the offseason, so there may not be room for the 22-year-old Poehling. Montreal head coach Claude Julien said the 2017 first-round draft pick needs to get stronger and cautions not to place too many expectations on him because of his draft status. "Everybody develops at a different rhythm, I guess," the coach said. "Some are quick, some are a little slower. No matter what, I think at the end of the day it's about patience. So what we want to see from Ryan is where he's going to be by the end of this camp." In 27 games with the Habs last season, Poehling posted one goal and one assist.