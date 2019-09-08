Poehling is experiencing shoulder and wrist discomfort, but it did not prevent him from playing in a game against Ottawa's rookies Saturday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Poehling is considered one of the more likely Montreal rookies, along with Nick Suzuki, with a realistic shot at making the NHL roster out of training camp. The St. Cloud State star may be best remembered for the hat trick he posted in his NHL debut last April in the final game of the 2018-19 season. If the 20-year-old center sticks with the parent club, Poehling may be relegated to the fourth-line, which could be counter-productive to his development.