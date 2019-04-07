Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Delivers quadruplets in debut
Poehling scored a hat trick and clinched the game in the shootout in a 6-5 win over Toronto.
Welcome to the NHL. This was Poehling's debut and he gave Montreal fans something amazing after the team dropped out of postseason contention last game. Poehling was a standout star for the USA at the recent World Junior Championship and at St. Cloud State. He'll never live up to the hype, but man that was a great debut. And a huge boost for fantasy owners who took a flyer on him in DFS.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...