Poehling scored a hat trick and clinched the game in the shootout in a 6-5 win over Toronto.

Welcome to the NHL. This was Poehling's debut and he gave Montreal fans something amazing after the team dropped out of postseason contention last game. Poehling was a standout star for the USA at the recent World Junior Championship and at St. Cloud State. He'll never live up to the hype, but man that was a great debut. And a huge boost for fantasy owners who took a flyer on him in DFS.