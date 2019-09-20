Poehling is considered out indefinitely due to a concussion.

This is terrible news for Poehling, as the 20-year-old rookie has been considered a legitimate contender for a spot on the Canadiens' Opening Night roster throughout training camp. It now appears that he could be in danger of missing the start of the regular season, and may have to spend some time in the minors to get back up to speed once he's cleared the NHL's concussion protocol.