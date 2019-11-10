Poehling skated on the fourth line and had one shot on goal over 8:00 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Poehling had been the third-line center in first two games since being called up from AHL Laval, but he was dropped to fourth line winger as coach Claude Julien overhauled his four lines following Thursday's loss to Philadelphia. Poehling has been sheltered by the coach, never getting more than 9:38 of ice time in his three-game stint in the NHL. It seems that he'll be heading back to Laval once Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) is ready to play.