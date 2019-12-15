Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Expected on road trip
Poehling is expected to travel with the Canadiens on their seven-game road trip kicking off Tuesday in Vancouver, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Poehling has been yo-yoed between Montreal and AHL Laval, but with Paul Byron (knee) not ready for prime time, the 20-year-old rookie will live the NHL lifestyle for the next two weeks. He's played five games with Montreal, never receiving more than 9:48 of ice time and failing to make a mark (zero points).
