Poehling scored the game-winning goal in AHL Laval's 3-2 win over Providence on Friday.

Poehling's goal was his first AHL tally and sealed the Rocket's sweep of the P-Bruins, extending Laval's win streak to three. The 20-year-old center has points in three straight and chipped away at the minus-4 he had after two games. Since that slow start, Poehling has nine shots, one goal, two assists and is plus-2 over the last four games.