Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Gets the call
The Canadians recalled Poehling from AHL Laval on Sunday.
The 20-year-old had a sensational debut last season, scoring a hat-trick against the Maple Leafs last campaign. Poehling could get an opportunity in the lineup as early as Tuesday's game against Boston, especially considering the team placed Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) on injured reserve Sunday.
