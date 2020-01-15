Poehling has been promoted to the third line, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Poehling, who started the season on the fourth line, was promoted partially due to injuries and partially due to the development of his game since getting regular ice time at the NHL. The 21-year-old forward scored his first NHL goal, an insurance tally, in Monday's 2-0 win over Calgary and was named the game's first star after logging 13:21 of ice time. Earlier this season, head coach Claude Julien told the Montreal Gazette that he's pleased with the 6-foot-3, 183-pounder getting physical with opponents, particularly his work along the boards. It's unclear what the immediate future portends for Poehling once the Canadiens' injured forwards return. Joel Armia (hand) is practicing again and could return by the end of the week.