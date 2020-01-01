Poehling had three shots on net, a minor penalty, and a third-period goal negated after a challenge in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Poehling's pointless streak extended to 13 games after video review determined Phillip Danault interfered with Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek. On a brighter note, the 20-year-old forward had a season-high 15:52 of ice time. Poehling and other forwards had to cover for Brendan Gallagher who left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.