Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Goal wiped out on review
Poehling had three shots on net, a minor penalty, and a third-period goal negated after a challenge in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Poehling's pointless streak extended to 13 games after video review determined Phillip Danault interfered with Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek. On a brighter note, the 20-year-old forward had a season-high 15:52 of ice time. Poehling and other forwards had to cover for Brendan Gallagher who left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Coach pleased with effort•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Expected on road trip•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Promoted to top level•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Skates on fourth line in return•
-
Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.