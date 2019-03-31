Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Inks first pro contract
Poehling signed an entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Sunday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Poehling's collegiate career ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament as St. Cloud State was upset by American International. The 20-year-old had a superb career in St. Cloud, compiling 22 goals and 62 points over 72 games in his final two seasons. He'll finish out the campaign with the Canadiens, who have three games left to secure a playoff birth. It's unclear when he'll be inserted into the lineup, but his first chance will be Tuesday versus the Lightning.
