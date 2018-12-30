Poehling tallied a natural hat trick in the third period to force extra time in the United States' eventual 5-4 overtime loss to Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday.

He also added an assist. With his team down 4-1 and seemingly playing out the string, Poehling scored three times in 6:11 to force OT, including twice in 13 seconds in the game's final minute. Poehling began the tournament playing the wing before moving back to center due to the injury suffered by top 2019 draft prospect Jack Hughes. His seven points are tied with Canada's Morgan Frost for the tournament lead. A big body with terrific hockey sense, Poehling is averaging more than a point-per-game (17 points in 16 games) in his junior season at St. Cloud State. It's far more likely than not that Poehling signs with Montreal after his collegiate campaign ends.