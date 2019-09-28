Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Not yet cleared for Saturday
Poehling (concussion) has not yet been cleared to play Saturday's preseason finale against Ottawa, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Poehling returned to practice Thursday and participated in Friday's session, but he's not yet been given the green light for Saturday. If he doesn't play, the Canadiens would likely want him to start at AHL Laval to get at least a few games under his belt before summoning him to the NHL.
