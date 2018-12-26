Poehling will skate for Team USA at the IIHF Under-20 Championship that kicks off Wednesday in British Columbia, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Poehling, Montreal's first-round selection in the 2017 draft, returns to the team after earning a bronze medal in last year's tourney. The soon-to-be 20-year-old center plays a 200-foot game that should get him plenty of ice time at USA's No. 2 center. He has three goals and 14 assists over 16 games for the St. Cloud State Huskies, who rank No. 1 in the NCAA.