Poehling scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Michael Pezzetta fed Poehling, who jumped into the play from the right circle, and his one timer found an opening between the arm and body of New York goalie Alexandar Georgiev for the first goal of the game. It was the ninth of the season for Poehling, a 2017 first-round pick that's still trying to find a full-time home in the NHL. He's up to nine goals, eight assists and 90 shots through 56 games, mostly as a fourth-line center.