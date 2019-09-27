Poehling practiced with the team for the first time Thursday since suffering a concussion during a preseason game last Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Poehling survived the latest round of cuts Thursday and will be around for the team's final preseason tilt against Ottawa at the Bell Centre on Saturday, when it is presumed he will play. Both Poehling and fellow prospect Nick Suzuki are battling for a job, although it's possible the Canadiens keep both.