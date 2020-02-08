Poehling (illness) participated in Saturday's morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Poehling missed Thursday's game due to an illness, but he's back on the ice and ready to rock. Although healthy, it's still unsettled whether Poehling will draw into the lineup -- he was a healthy scratch a week ago. The 21-year-old has little fantasy value anyway, as he's posted just two points through 27 games.