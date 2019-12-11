Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Recalled from minors
Poehling was promoted from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Poehling may have to immediately step into the lineup for the Habs if Matthew Peca (lower body) is unable to play versus Ottawa on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Poehling has registered five goals and seven helpers in 26 minor-league contests, but remains pointless through four appearances for Montreal this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.