Poehling was active for Sunday's loss to the Blue Jackets. He had one shot, two hits and finished minus-1 over 7:04 of ice time.

Poehling was healthy scratch Saturday in what appeared to be a pivot by head coach Claude Julien toward veterans, but the rookie forward was back on the ice Sunday in place of Jordan Weal. The coach intimated to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette there are some guys banged up, which played a role in his lineups over the weekend. "We've only got one extra player and right now we just got to make sure everybody's OK," Julien said. "There's guys that are a little banged up and so we want to make sure after warmup my trainer comes in and gives me a double thumbs-up saying that the guys we want are ready to go." Poehling does not carry much fantasy value with just one point in 26 games.