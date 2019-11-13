Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Returns to minors
Poehling was sent down to AHL Laval on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Poehling's demotion would indicate that Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) is soon to return. In three appearances, Poehling had four hits and three blocked shots while averaging 8:59 per game. He should be near the top of the Canadiens' list if they need forward depth later in the year, but he's not likely to make a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.