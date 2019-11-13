Poehling was sent down to AHL Laval on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Poehling's demotion would indicate that Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) is soon to return. In three appearances, Poehling had four hits and three blocked shots while averaging 8:59 per game. He should be near the top of the Canadiens' list if they need forward depth later in the year, but he's not likely to make a fantasy impact.