Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Rises to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Poehling was added to the Canadiens' taxi squad Saturday.
Poehling will be on hand as an insurance option for Saturday's game versus the Senators. He has yet to crack Montreal's lineup this season.
