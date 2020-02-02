Poehling was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Florida.

Recent transactions suggest head coach Claude Julien is going to ride his veterans for as long as Montreal has faint playoff hopes. The moves started with Cale Fleury (20-years-old) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (19) being dropped to AHL Laval, and now it's the 20-year-old Poehling occupying a seat in the press box. Julien likes Poehling's work ethic, but the Minnesota native has just one point (a goal) in 25 games while playing a little more than 10 minutes per game. Instead of Poehling or Kotkaniemi, Dale Weise and Jordan Weal are getting ice time.