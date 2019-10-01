Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Sent to bus league
The Canadiens assigned Poehling to AHL Laval on Tuesday.
Poehling missed a significant portion of Montreal's training camp due to a concussion, which really hurt his chances of securing a spot on the Opening Night roster. Nonetheless, the 2017 first-round pick is still expected to have a role with the big club this season, although it may be as a player that shuffles between the NHL and AHL throughout the campaign.
