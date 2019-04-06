Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Set for first look at top level
Poehling will make his NHL debut Saturday, with the first-round draft pick (2017) projected to center the fourth line against the Maple Leafs, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Poehling signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Habs this past Sunday, so it's been quite a week for the prospect, who went 25th overall to Montreal. The 20-year-old -- who crafted eight goals, 23 assists and a plus-12 rating with St. Cloud State this season -- is worth a flier if you want a sneaky value play in DFS, though it's not a sure bet that he's even available for the taking on all sites with just one game left in the regular season.
