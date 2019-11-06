Poehling had two hits and three blocked shots over 9:20 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.

Poehling made his season debut after getting the call from AHL Laval on Sunday. The prized prospect replaced the injured Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) as the third-line center but had a team-low time on ice. The 20-year-old Poehling won just one of six faceoffs, none of which took place in the Canadiens' defensive zone. The ice time and faceoff deployment indicate head coach Claude Julien sheltered the rookie in first game of 2019-20.