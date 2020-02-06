Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Sidelined Thursday
Poehling (illness) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Ducks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Although he was the club's first-round pick back in 2017, Poehling hasn't done enough to date at the NHL level to warrant serious fantasy consideration on a nightly basis. He'll aim to clear himself of the bug ahead of Saturday's clash with the Maple Leafs.
