Poehling had one shot and one hit over 9:48 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Poehling was called up to Montreal for the second time this season after the Canadiens placed Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion) on injured reserve. As in his previous stint in the NHL, the 20-year-old forward skated on the fourth line and played fewer than 10 minutes.